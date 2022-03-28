Venus Williams Has Major Wardrobe Malfunction At 2022 Oscars

Tennis star Venus Williams had a serious nip slip during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night.

Williams donned a custom white Elie Saab gown for the star-studded event, according to The New York Post. As the ABC Live cameras panned to where Williams sat alongside her sister, Serena Williams, she could clearly be seen clutching her chest, The New York Post and Twitter users noted.

We at The Daily Caller decided not to embed the actual photo in this piece. But for those interested in seeing Venus’ nip slip, it can be seen here. (RELATED: Will Smith’s ‘Slapgate’ Has Fractured Both Political Parties)

Williams posted a photograph of her gorgeous gown to Instagram before the event, and captioned it: “I’ve tried my best to prepare for every moment in life. I’ve trained my mind, body soul and spirit to be prepared and ready for anything that comes my way. Until now…. Until now…I could have never dreamed or prepared to be at the @theacademy awards for a film that tells my FAMILY’S story. This is beyond my dream. What can I tell you. Keep dreaming. Keep working. Keep fighting. You don’t know where life might take you. I’m from Compton, California. And now I’m allow the way here. Its so good to BE ALIVE!”

The Williams sisters’ evening of success was overshadowed by actor Will Smith, who portrayed the sister’s father in the biopic “King Richard,” The New York Post reported. Smith decided to slap comedian and host Chris Rock for a joke Rock made at Smith’s wife’s expense. The slap heard around the world may have distracted the mainstream news media from Williams’ unfortunate nip slip, The New York Post reported.