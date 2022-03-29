Katy Perry Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’

Pop superstar Katy Perry suffered quite the wardrobe malfunction during “American Idol” Sunday.

During an almost a cappella rendition of her hit song “Teenage Dream,” with her fellow judges, Perry bent down and ripped her pants, according to a video posted to Twitter by the official “American Idol” account. Perry was dressed in tight leather pants, which released an audible rip sound as they tore over her butt.

The audience and judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, burst into laughter as Perry’s malfunction echoed through the theatre, as seen in the video. Perry was dropping to the lyrics “put your hands on me in my skin-tight jeans,” as her skin-tight leather pants gave up on her.

“Can I get some tape! Some gaffer tape.” Perry yelled after the malfunction. The crew quickly rushed in with bright yellow tape to secure her assets from the view of the audience, which appeared to suffice until Perry could walk awkwardly off stage.

“They busted!” Bryan cheered as the crowd continued to gasp and laugh. “All video will be collected,” Richie joked before breaking into song again.

The latest season of "American Idol" is currently in Hollywood Week, where contestants choose their preferred genre, according to ABC6.

This is at least the second time that Perry’s pants have ripped during the show, according to People. Perry’s pants also ripped in 2018 after she burst out laughing, forcing the singer to rely on tape, the outlet noted.