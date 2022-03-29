Ron Pearlman Calls Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Piece Of S**t’ In Bizarrely Aggressive Twitter Video

Actor Ron Pearlman took to Twitter early Tuesday to verbally attack Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Good morning Governor DeSantis. Ron here,” Perlman started, with a broad smile, “Um… Don’t say gay? ‘Don’t say’ as the first two words in a sentence spoken by a political leader of a state? In the United States of America? Don’t say?” The video was captioned, “Dear @GovRonDeSantis,” and was shared Tuesday morning from the “Sons of Anarchy” actor’s personal account.

Perlman then got louder, almost yelling, “Don’t f**king say, you f**king Nazi pig? Say! First Amendment. Read about it, then run for office you piece of s**t.”

WATCH:

Perlman’s outburst was likely related to the “Parents Rights in Education” bill recently signed into law by DeSantis that the legacy media keeps describing as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill banned classroom discussions of sexual identity and gender orientation for children in grades Pre-K through Grade 3, as well as ensuring that parents are made aware of their children’s mental health care while at school.

The bizarre and hate-filled rant will presumably have a positive impact on DeSantis, who said he wears a “badge of honor” when criticized by Hollywood stars who oppose the legislation. (RELATED: SNL Rips Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill)

“There’s even people in Hollywood that are opposed to providing protections for parents and enforcing parents’ rights. The one thing I’ll say about that is people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as exemplars and as heroes and all that — if those are the types of people that are opposing us on parents’ rights, I wear that like a badge of honor,” DeSantis said after signing the bill into law Monday.