SNL Rips Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

“Saturday Night Live” brought Kate McKinnon onto the “Weekend Update” segment Saturday to talk about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Yeah, I’m sorry to barge in here,” McKinnon started. “I heard about this law and I think it’s amazing.” “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost, responded with faux surprise. “Oh, you do?”

“When I was in middle school in the nineties, I was kind of tortured by the use of the word ‘gay,'” McKinnon said before describing the colloquial use of the term with examples like “that’s so gay” and “ew you’re gay.”

McKinnon is openly gay and has discussed her sexuality with Jerry Seinfeld, at the 2020 Golden Globes and during previous SNL sits, according to the New York Times.

Kate McKinnon stops by the Update desk to discuss Florida’s Don’t Say Gay Bill pic.twitter.com/NjLd7HXXXq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 6, 2022

She then went on to describe feeling “so jazzed” by her misinterpretation of the law, which was that kids couldn’t use the word “gay” in a disparaging way in school anymore.

In reality, the legislation bans discussions about gender ideology and sexual orientation in classrooms.

After Jost explained what the bill actually does, McKinnon went on a rant, describing how she is “deeply gay,” and is concerned that the law will make gay and transgender children “depressed and suicidal.” (RELATED: Peyton Manning Crushes It On ‘Saturday Night Live’)

“So one kid can say ‘I live with my parents,’ but another one has to say, ‘I live in a house with two adult men who bought me when I was young?'” McKinnon asked. When Jost clarified that her assessment was probably correct, McKinnon quipped, “this is the gayest law I have ever seen.”