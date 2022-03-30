Megyn Kelly Goes Off On Disney After ‘Gay Agenda’ Video Leak

Podcast host Megyn Kelly went off on Disney executives Wednesday who have outlined a “gay agenda” for children.

A leaked video showed Disney President Karey Burke, a mother of transgender and pansexual children, planning to incorporate more “queer leads” into their content.

“So Disney and she have apparently made clear that they are going to be putting as many LGBTQIA+ in as many Disney movies as possible,” Kelly began. “That they want these characters to become ubiquitous in the Disney movies, and I think that is totally unnecessary and out of line. I don’t want you to work out your wokeism on my kid, okay? Do a movie that teaches tolerance, kindness, support for your fellow human beings.”

“Don’t shove two-spirit people, which by the way is not a thing, and pansexual—I had to look it up, you know what that means? It means you’re attracted to everybody. So you’re bi, I guess. That’s not a thing; that’s already a thing; they already have a letter. I’m sorry, but please, all these glommers who just want attention, it’s a new thing!”

WATCH:

Kelly then said “we owe a debt of gratitude” to Burke for being “explicit” about the company’s plans so that parents can avoid playing Disney movies for their children. (RELATED: ‘They Don’t Say A Word’: DeSantis Slams Disney’s Opposition To Florida Bill)

“Beware, you beware. Don’t put a Disney movie on in front of your kid before you fully come to understand what it’s going to be promoting, who it’s going to be starring and what agenda they’re pushing. They’re no longer the Disney of yesterday,” she concluded.

Disney condemned Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, signed into law Monday by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender ideology in kindergarten through third grade and requires school districts to notify parents about their child’s physical, mental and emotional health.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Disney said in a statement. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

“We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

Opponents have dubbed the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which falsely implies that it prohibits school administrators and students from saying the word “gay,” despite allowing for lessons on sexual orientation as early as fourth grade.

DeSantis said Tuesday that Disney would support a bill banning speech about Uyghur Muslims in China since the company is “lining their pockets” off of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“They’re fine lining their pockets from the CCP and all the atrocities that go on there, but it’s those kindergarteners in Florida that they really want to have transgenderism as part of their core curriculum in school,” he told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.