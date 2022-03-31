ANALYSIS: Liberal Pressure Campaign To Oust Justice Thomas So Far Has Little Impact

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing renewed pressure to recuse, resign or face impeachment from Democratic lawmakers who claim he has potential conflicts of interest involving his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, and her conservative political activism.

The efforts against Clarence Thomas are part of a recent pressure campaign from the Democrat establishment and legacy media attempting to erase the conservative super majority that former President Donald Trump managed to create when he appointed three Supreme Court justices during his term. The attacks from the Left have often sought to imply Ginni Thomas’s public political activism somehow compromised Clarence Thomas.