Video Seems To Show Jada Pinkett Smith Laughing After Her Husband Slapped Chris Rock

A viral video taken at the 2022 Oscars allegedly shows Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the awards show Sunday.

The 46-second clip shows the moments after Smith stormed on stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat while screaming belligerently. Pinkett Smith can be seen appearing to laugh as Smith returns to his seat.

The video was shared on Instagram and has racked up more than 350,000 views, according to the New York Post. The video was posted by DJ Akademiks under the caption, “Here is an angle most people have not seen. Look at Jada’s reaction.”

Rock has said that he’s still processing what happened that night. Smith posted a public apology for his behavior, but sources told TMZ that the “Fresh Prince” actor has not contacted Rock to personally apologize for his actions.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” Pinkett Smith shared on Instagram following the attack but has not commented directly on her husband’s act of violence. (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Rock’s Ticket Sales Surged After ‘Slapgate’)

Pinkett Smith has previously stated that she does not feel she fits into a “conventional wife” role in her marriage to Smith. She referred to the title “wife” as a “golden cage,” and that her marriage nearly killed her. Smith’s most recent actions prompted Twitter users to call out Pinkett Smith for her consistent public disrespect of her marriage and husband.