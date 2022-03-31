Chris Rock Talks About Will Smith Slapping Him, Says He’s Still ‘Processing What Happened’

Chris Rock has broken his silence on Will Smith slapping him.

Smith shocked the world during the Oscars Sunday when he cocked back and hammered Rock in the face with a slap after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

It will probably go down as the craziest moment in the history of the Oscars, and Rock finally broke his silence Wednesday night.

The legendary comedian said the following at Boston’s Wilbur Theater, according to CNN:

Let me be all misty and sh*t. How was your weekend?. I don’t have a bunch of sh*t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that sh*t. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.

Obviously, there’s not a ton of substance to what Rock said other than he hinted that something big is coming down the pipeline.

Hopefully, he absolutely flames Smith for his despicable and unacceptable behavior. As I’ve said many times, you simply can’t hit a grown man because you don’t like a joke.

It’s one of the most immature and embarrassing things I’ve ever seen, and everyone should be ripping Smith to shreds. Absolutely nobody should be defending him.

If you’re defending Smith, you’re a clown. It’s that simple.

I have no idea what Rock will do down the road with this situation, but I’m very confident it will be brutally hilarious. Take no prisoners, Rock! Take no prisoners. Make Will Smith regret this decision for years to come!