Medical Student Allegedly Missed Vein, Jabbed Man Twice Because He Mocked Her Pronoun Pin

Kychelle Del Rosario, a Wake Forest University medical student wrote on social media that she purposefully injured a patient after he mocked her pronoun pin.

“I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff, ‘She/Her? Well of course it is! What other pronouns even are there? It?’ I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice,” Del Rosario, a 4th year student, wrote on Twitter, which was screenshotted and shared by Libs of Tik Tok.

A @wakeforestmed 4th year medical student says she abused a patient because he laughed at her pronoun pin. She has since deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/2m3DsjTFZx — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 29, 2022

The Libs of Tik Tok account tagged the official Wake Forest School of Medicine account in the post, noting that the student had subsequently deleted her Twitter account. “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This student’s tweet does not reflect how Wake Forest University School of Medicine treats patients and provides patient care. We are taking measures to address this with the student,” the school responded.

Libs of Tik Tok said that the response from the school was a “joke.” Lawyer and Fox News producer Gregg Re then posted an email he received from the school in which Wake Forest publicist Paula Faria claimed that federal law prohibited the school from sharing specific information regarding the incident. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Claims Government Leaders Invited Him To An Orgy)

Publicist at @wakeforestmed finally sends this. This statement is false. Federal law does not preclude Wake Forest from telling the public whether this doctor is seeing patients and whether she is still enrolled. THE DOCTOR BOASTED ABOUT MISTREATING A PATIENT B/C OF HIS POLITICS. pic.twitter.com/WtDYAwh2Td — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) March 30, 2022

Re noted that other members of Wake Forest’s community endorsed Del Rosario’s actions. “I am passionate about advocating for transgender rights, especially in health and healthcare access,” Del Rosario wrote in a paper published by the Winston-Salem Journal as part of her Albert Schweitzer Fellowship.

It is not certain whether Del Rosario will face disciplinary actions or criminal charges, according to Fox News.

“This is not an auto shop. This is a hospital. This is where people go for treatment. This is a matter of public safety,” Re wrote on Twitter, noting that Wake Forest Medical School “is operating like the Philosophy department at Oberlin. ‘Tsk tsk none of your business if we stab our political opponents?’ What the hell?”