Speaker Pelosi Says Clarence Thomas Should Have Never Been Appointed To SCOTUS

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should never have “been appointed.”

“Do you agree with members of your caucus who are saying Clarence Thomas should resign?” a reporter asked.

“I don’t think he should have ever been appointed so let me take it back there,” Pelosi said. “I will say that H.R. 1, our bill to have a cleaner government, we have a call for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics. They have no code of ethics – and really? It’s the Supreme Court of the United States … and we don’t know what their ethical standards are.”

REPORTER: Should Clarence Thomas resign? PELOSI: “I don’t think he should have ever been appointed.” pic.twitter.com/wr5kl6gUvt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2022

Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, has faced backlash for allegedly texting then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election about overturning the election results. Her text messages were received by the Jan. 6 committee and reported on by The Washington Post. (RELATED: Liberals Want Clarence Thomas To Recuse Himself. Here’s What RBG Did When Her Relatives Got Political)

Some have called for Thomas to recuse himself from cases dealing with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thomas should recuse himself and noted federal courts, unlike the Supreme Court, have ethics rules requiring judges to recuse themselves from cases where they hold a personal matter or connection.

Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached https://t.co/ZuZbxkMaYs — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 25, 2022

Klobuchar said “the entire integrity of the Court is on the line” should Thomas not recuse himself.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Thomas “needs to be impeached.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum said calls for Thomas to recuse himself over “Ginni Thomas’s political views” are not a valid reason for Thomas to recuse himself.

Ginni Thomas’s political views are no reason for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from elections cases. The pile-on is intended to delegitimize the current Supreme Court. https://t.co/7nTV7ta7Ud — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) March 31, 2022

“The pile-on is intended to delegitimize the current Supreme Court,” the host said Thursday.

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said on Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Firebrand podcast that attacks on Thomas are simply an attempt to protect Roe v. Wade because the left is “scared to death” of Thomas.

Pelosi should have never been Speaker, and won’t be much longer. Stand with Justice Thomas! https://t.co/LvM84rf0KM — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 31, 2022

The House Judiciary GOP wrote on Twitter, “Pelosi should have never been Speaker, and won’t be much longer. Stand with Justice Thomas!”