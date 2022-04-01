Van Zant Brothers Drop New Song Dedicated To DeSantis

Legendary rock brothers released a new song Friday in support of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Fox News.

Johnny Van Zant, lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and his brother Donnie Van Zant of 38 Special dropped a new song called “Sweet Florida,” which garnered the governor’s attention.

Thanks to Johnny & Donnie Van Zant. I have a feeling this might be the song of the summer…https://t.co/FzrPTkCfs9 pic.twitter.com/k6rk48tzq8 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) April 1, 2022

The tune notes DeSantis’ efforts to keep Florida free. Johnny Van Zant talked with DeSantis, who announced he was running for governor of Florida for another term and discussed writing a special song dedicated to him. (RELATED: Thomas Rhett Releases His New Album ‘Where We Started’)

“We really wrote it … in a couple of hours, and we recorded it on an iPhone and sent it to the governor. We’ve never done that before,” Johnny Van Zant explained in an interview with Fox News & Friends.

The song was modeled on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s hit song, “Sweet Home Alabama,” at DeSantis’ suggestion, Fox News noted.

“We’ve got to thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing for what he believes … he’s been a great governor for us,” Johnny Van Zant said.

The song received some criticism for its portrayal of DeSantis.

The brothers wrote that DeSantis “stands up for what he believes,” and tells people not to “come down here trying to change things” because “we’re doing alright in the Sunshine State,” News Week noted.