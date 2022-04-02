Editorial

Bill Maher Rips Hollywood’s Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Bill Maher (Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Electric Entertainment and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Bill Maher (Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Electric Entertainment and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Bill Maher unloaded on Hollywood for its reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Smith stunned viewers around the globe when he smacked the legendary comedian during the Oscars after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

Not long after the slap, Smith received a standing ovation during the show, and Maher thinks the reaction was absolutely ridiculous.

Maher said the following Friday night on his latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” according to Fox News:

These are the very people who are always talking about micro-aggressions in the workplace and how you should be, you know, not have to face an uncomfortable moment or, you know, people shouldn’t touch you or unwanted leave. Suddenly, they were okay with this. It just seemed to show, to me, broken morals. Like, you really have no principles…When it’s a star that you like in the service of some vague principle into intersectionality like your wife shouldn’t be insulted even in a mild way, then it’s like, well, too bad. That’s what I like. It made me feel good. So I forget my principles…It was a bad night for liberal hypocrisy.

Once again, Maher seems to be the voice of reason in the room. What Will Smith did was 100% unacceptable, and yet, some people don’t think it’s a big deal.

Again, the Hollywood star received a standing ovation after he attacked a comedian! It’s Chris Rock’s job to tell jokes.

That’s what he gets paid to do, and he’s damn good at it because he’s made an outrageous amount of money.

Yet, when he told a vanilla joke about Smith’s wife, that was apparently a bridge too far. I agree 100% with Maher that the entire situation made Hollywood look terrible.

If you’re standing with Smith instead of Rock, you’re a clown. It’s truly that simple.

Props to Maher for keeping it real as always.