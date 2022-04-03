Jewish Man Beaten In Gang Attack As New York’s Anti-Semitic Hate Crime Rate Quadruples

A group of six attacked a Jewish man in Brooklyn, New York, Friday night, in what is reported to be the 81st anti-Semitic attack to have taken place in New York City this year.

The suspects approached the victim, a 21-year-old in traditional Hasidic clothing, and began punching and kicking him in an unprovoked attack, according to NBC New York.

WANTED for AN Assault in front of 58 Gerry Street. #Brooklyn @NYPD90pct on 4/1/22 @ 7:55 PM without and prior words or provocation, the individuals punched and kicked the Hasidic victim about the body, forcing him to the ground Reward up to $3500Call 1-800-577-TIPS. CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/6W6kfQbU1d — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 2, 2022



The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries to the mouth, according to NBC. So far, only one suspect has been arrested, a 16-year-old who was subsequently charged with assault and a hate crime, the outlet continued, noting that the New York City Police Department is searching for the five suspects who remain at large.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the remaining suspects, according to the Times of Israel. (RELATED: ADL Cooks Books To Conceal Black Nationalist Violence)

“I’m outraged by this act of violence against a Jewish New Yorker. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. I am directing the [New York State Police] Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the investigation in any way possible,” Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted.

I’m outraged by this act of violence against a Jewish New Yorker. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. I am directing the @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the investigation in any way possible. https://t.co/lFxcGZORTy — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 3, 2022

Anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City have quadrupled, with 81 being committed as of Mar. 27 compared to 20 at the same point in 2021, according to ABC7 New York.