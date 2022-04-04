Woman Wins Lottery, Realizes She Threw Coffee-Stained Ticket In Trash Already

A Virginia woman won $110,000 in the state lottery back in February, but had already thrown the ticket in the trash.

Mary Elliot, who resides in Buckingham County, Virginia, allegedly “panicked” after she realized she’d won the lottery, but had discarded the ticket, CNN reported Sunday. Elliot immediately started fishing through her trash until she found the Cash 5 EZ Match ticket, which was soaked in coffee to the point where the barcode wouldn’t scan, the outlet continued.

Elliot bought the ticket at her local Food Lion supermarket in Dillwyn, according to a press release from the Virginia Lottery. Her winning numbers were 6-13-18-21-25, which she chose based on important birthdays in her life, the release stated. (RELATED: Insane Videos Show ‘Upwards’ Lightning In Kansas City)

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life,” Elliot told Virginia Lottery officials. The lucky winner was able to confirm her win after bringing the ticket to lottery officials at Virginia’s Lottery Prize Zone in Henrico, Fox News reported.

Elliot’s odds of winning with all five numbers on the Cash 5 EZ Match game are one in 749,393, Virginia Lottery noted in its release. The minimum jackpot for winners is $100,000, with winnings accumulating when no winner is drawn the previous week.