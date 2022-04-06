Viral Video Allegedly Shows Ukrainian Farmer Stealing More Russian Armor

Ukrainians continue to get their hands on Russian gear.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian farmer was using a big tractor to pull a captured Russian BTR-82A vehicle.

Give the video a watch below. It’s pretty great.

Ukrainian farmers with a captured Russian BTR-82A. pic.twitter.com/SEWzyZqMZP — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 5, 2022

I don’t know why, but there’s something about these videos that I find highly entertaining. There’s something incredibly comical about Ukrainian farmers towing stolen/captured Russian gear.

For some reason, it just keeps happening. Russian gear and vehicles are being left behind as forces move positions and farmers are taking off with it.

Ukrainian farmers might be among the most well-armed civilians on the planet thanks to the gear left behind!

I also don’t blame them at all for taking everything they can get their hands on. If your country is invaded and the bad guys leave stuff behind, you should 100% take it. What else are you supposed to do? You’re not just going to let it sit around.

