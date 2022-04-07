REPORT: Mother Of 3 Killed While Children Were Home

Baltimore Police are investigating after 40-year-old Sophia Wilks was fatally shot in her home 11:37 p.m. Tuesday while her three children were inside.

The home is located in the 700 block of Linnard Street, and police have confirmed that Wilks succumbed to her injuries in the hospital after being shot multiple times, WBAL TV reported Wednesday. The three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but whether or not they witnessed their mother’s murder remains unclear, the outlet noted.

The eldest of Wilks’ children is a boy who, according to neighbors, is in the sixth grade. The other two children are reportedly young girls that attend elementary school, according to WBAL TV. Neighbors indicated that the father has taken custody of all three children and they reportedly remain in his care at this time, reported the outlet. Neighbor Pete Modlin spoke to reporters and said,

“It hurts because she was so young, young and nice children, nice, neat children. (It’s) sad, sad,” neighbor Pete Modlin told reporters, according to WBAL TV. (RELATED: Family Defends Decision To Display Corpse In Nightclub)

PLEASE SHARE: April 5th, LAST NIGHT, at 11:37pm Ms. Sophia Wilks was the victim of a homicide in the 700 block of Linnard Street. Submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or https://t.co/85ZGBNkFsD for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/FvlaVVPYHO — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) April 6, 2022

Travis Bruce, a contractor who has been renovating homes in the neighborhood, spoke about the increased crime rate in the local area. “It’s a shame. I mean, there is an issue with the crime in Baltimore City. I don’t know if this is something that can be fixed,” he said, according to WBAL TV.

The front door of the home has since been boarded up with plywood. Metro Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance to seek the suspect(s) involved in this case, WBAL reported.

A reward of up to $8,000 has been offered to anyone that comes forward with information pertaining to this case, according to Daily Voice.

Police can be reached at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-688-7Lockup. Anonymous tips can also be sent online at metrocrimestoppers.com.