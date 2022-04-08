BLM Activist Who Allegedly Shot At Mayoral Candidate Indicted

A BLM activist who allegedly shot at a mayoral candidate in an attempt to intimidate him from campaigning was indicted Thursday.

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with interfering with a federally protected right and using and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. Brown allegedly shot at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg to intimidate him from campaigning in the Louisville primary election, the release said.

Brown allegedly shot at Greenberg at his campaign headquarters back in February. He fired multiple shots at Greenberg and was previously charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment as a result of the incident. Brown reportedly fired directly at Greenberg, who was grazed by the bullets, but was not injured, NBC News reported.

A left-wing activist, Brown was running for Louisville Metro Council. He was a self-described proponent of scientific socialism. In addition, Brown championed gun reform, belonged to a chapter of Black Lives Matter, and voiced support for the Lion of Judah Armed Forces, according to the New York Post. He also wrote op-ed columns for Louisville’s Courier-Journal, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Las Vegas Sun Quietly ‘Updates’ Piece Blaming Republicans For BLM Activist’s Assassination Attempt)

Brown was released from prison following the incident where he allegedly shot at Greenberg after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond, according to WDRB. He had been on home incarceration and had been wearing an ankle monitor, WDRB also reported. He made an initial court appearance Thursday before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, according to the DOJ release.

If Brown is convicted on his charges, he faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison, the DOJ said.