Two Michigan Men Acquitted In Plot To Kidnap The Governor

Two men suspected of being involved in a conspiracy to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were found not guilty by a federal jury Friday.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, according to the Associated Press (AP). The jury could not come to a conclusion on charges against two more men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. As a result, Judge Jonker declared a mistrial, CNN reported.

Ten charges were included in the case, with all four men facing kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — 2 men acquitted of conspiracy in foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer; jury deadlocks on 2 alleged ringleaders — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) April 8, 2022

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the outcome. … We have two defendants that are awaiting trial and we’ll get back to work on that,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said, according to the AP.

The plot to kidnap Whitmer formed in 2020 motivated by her early COVID-19 protocols, but was never carried out, the outlet reported.

Defense attorneys presented Harris and Caserta as all talk and no action, who were often not sober during their plotting, the outlet noted.

One man involved, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy charges in January 2021, and was sentenced to over six years in prison. (RELATED: Grand Jury For Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Attempt Adds ‘Weapon Of Mass Destruction’ Charges)

Whitmer was not present for the trial, according to The New York Times.