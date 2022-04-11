Police Identify Massachusetts Man Who Got Arm Stuck In Train Door, Died

A Massachusetts man who died after he got his arm stuck in the door of a subway train has been identified, police said Monday.

Robinson Lalin died early Sunday after his arm got stuck in a Red Line train door in Boston, the MBTA Transit Police said, according to WCVB. Lalin was dragged a short distance by the train at the Broadway platform, the outlet reported. The train, which was inbound, had been leaving the Broadway station, Boston.com said.

Lalin was 39 years old and had two children, his family said, according to WCVB. He frequently rode the train, the outlet reported.

Following the Sunday incident that claimed Lalin’s life, officials have said the train operator was taken “out of service” as authorities continue to investigate, according to the Boston Globe. Foul play was not believed to have played a role in Lalin’s death, authorities said. (RELATED: Elderly Man Hit By New York Subway After Being Pushed From Behind)

Lalin’s death is not the first incident to have occurred at an MBTA station.

In September, a Red Line train derailed at the Broadway station, Boston.com reported. None of the passengers on that train at the time were injured. An escalator at the Back Bay Station switched from ascending to descending during a malfunction the same month that resulted in nine people being injured, according to the Boston Globe. Another incident involved a collision between a Green Line train and another train at Pleasant Street Station in which 27 people were taken to the hospital, the outlet also reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and MBTA Transit Police are both investigating the Sunday’s incident, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo told the Boston Globe.

Authorities plan to gather witness statements, review camera images and examine vehicle maintenance and inspection records as part of the investigation, the Associated Press reported.