ANALYSIS: The Voting Block That Could Turn Any Democrat Hope For The Midterm Into A Nightmare

As the November 2022 midterms loom over members of the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign pollster and head of polling for Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, John Della Volpe, warns Democrats that voters in the 18-30 age range are not actively engaged in the party as they were when Democrats won in 2018 and 2020.

Biden suffers from a favorability problem with young voters as the traditionally Democratic voting block grows more extensive and powerful every year. By 2024, Gen Z and Millennial voters will account for nearly 45% of eligible voters, while baby boomers and older generations will shrink to about one-fourth, according to 2015 data from States of Change.