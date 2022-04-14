NBA Fines Patrick Beverley $30,000 After Taunting The Los Angeles Clippers

The NBA fined guard Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves $30,000 for his post-game comments after the Wolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday’s playoff game.

In the post-game interview after the victory, Beverley was asked what he said to his former teammates right after the game concluded, to which Beverley replied, “take they ass home, long flight to LA, take they ass home.”‘

“Take they a** home. Long flight to LA. Take ya’ll a** home.” What Patrick Beverley (who was enjoying a Bud Light) told his old Clippers teammates after winning the NBA Play-In pic.twitter.com/0MWh3fGSTf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2022



To make this post-game presser even more memorable, Beverley casually sipped on a Bud Light after the 109-104 victory.

Watching the replay from the wolves game and I love how @patbev21 had a bud light in his post game presser 🤣 The emotional leader needed a drink to come back to earth 🌎 pic.twitter.com/NJNknho6cT — Dylan (@dryoung12) April 13, 2022



Beverley also went on his Instagram live after the win and cussed out his former team, saying that his Timberwolves “beat they m***er f***ing ass,” and referred to Los Angeles as the “weak ass Clippers.”

“Weak ass Clippers” – Pat Bev 💀 pic.twitter.com/3vareZb1A4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 13, 2022



The NBA said in a statement that they would be fining the guard $30,000 for “egregious use of profanity.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/or12JGdCAe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2022



Since entering the league in the 2009 NBA Draft as the second round 42nd overall pick, Beverley has accomplished some honorable awards during his career as a defensive player. In the 2013-2014 season, he was named to the NBA’s all defensive second-team, to the all defensive first-team in the 2016-2017 season, and to the 2019-2020 defensive second-team two years ago. (RELATED: Bucks Guard Jrue Holiday Earns $306,000 Bonus After Playing 8 Seconds)

He has crafted out a good career thus far. The antics come with the player. Some hate it but I like it. To be so passionate about your job as Beverley is to the game of basketball is admirable.

Shaking off the fine, Beverley and the Timberwolves begin their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies at Memphis, Saturday at 3:30 PM on ESPN.