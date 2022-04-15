Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Another Woman

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing Lapattra Jacobs after an altercation between the two women in April 2020.

Mayweather attended Harris County Court in Houston, Texas, and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to People. Jacobs is the mother of rapper Youngboy NBA’s child, and reportedly required surgery for injuries sustained during the incident at the rapper’s home.

​Mayweather has reportedly admitted to “unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly” causing bodily injury to Jacobs, after attacking her with a knife, according to court documents obtained by People. The possibility of 20 years in jail has been reduced to six years of probation as a result of her newly entered plea, which may include community service, restitution or both, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder After Allegedly Running Over A Man With Car)

Mayweather’s attorney Kent Schaffer released a statement stating, “We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior,” according to People.

Schaffer went on to declare that Mayweather was “defending herself” from Jacobs, but opted to enter the guilty plea after deciding this to be the “safest resolution for her,” according to People. He added, “This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems,” reported the outlet.

Mayweather has been scheduled to reappear in court on June 16, and has waived her right to appeal her case, according to People.