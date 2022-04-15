John Leguizamo Describes Incident That Taught Steven Seagal Why He Shouldn’t Mess Around With Stuntmen

John Leguizamo slammed Steven Seagal’s on-set actions by describing a bullying moment between the veteran actor and a stuntman during the 1996 filming of “Executive Decision.”

Tensions ran high on the movie set after Seagal allegedly bullied a number of stuntmen on set, according to the New York Post. One of the most respected stuntmen in Hollywood, Gene LeBell, attempted to deescalate the situation by telling Seagal to stop, ultimately putting him in a chokehold, reported the outlet.

John Leguizamo: Steven Seagal was on-set bully, once locked in ‘chokehold’ https://t.co/dtNGpGWpet pic.twitter.com/Z5jSotUwzg — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2022

When asked about his time on set, Leguizamo said, “I did not have a good time with Steven Seagal,” and went on to say “No one has,” according to the New York Post. He then went on to describe a situation in which Seagal allegedly entered the set and attempted to dominate the environment with his celebrity status.

Leguizamo recalled the details of that incident and said Seagal, “kept hitting the stuntmen on purpose,” then went on to describe how LeBell attempted to diffuse the situation. “Gene said, ‘Don’t do that to my boys because they can’t hit you back, it’s not fair,'” according to the New York Post. Seagal reportedly did not back down. He continued the behavior and hit the stuntmen once more. (RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Resurfaces Sexual Harassment Claims Against Steven Seagal)

“So he did it again and Gene put him in a chokehold and said, ‘You ever do that, I’m going to choke you to death,'” said Leguizamo. He went on to reveal that Seagal “never did it again,” according to the outlet.

This was not the first time Leguizamo has spoken out about Seagal’s treatment of others on set. He previously revealed another incident on the set of “Executive Decision” during which Seagal announced, “I’m in command. What I say is law,” according to Grunge. Leguizamo laughed at the comment, then Seagal allegedly came at him. “He slammed me with an aikido elbow against a brick wall and knocked all the air out of me. I dropped to the ground, and all I could say was, (gasping) ‘Why? Why?'” Leguizamo said, according to Grunge.

The New York Post reached out to Seagal for comment.