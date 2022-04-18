Jack Nicholson’s Axe From ‘The Shining’ Could Soon Be Yours

Jack Nicholson’s axe from “The Shining” has been put on the auction block courtesy of Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house and is reportedly expected to be picked up for an insane amount of money.

The buzz-worthy prop is said to be in “very good” condition and has been preserved in a shadow box frame, TMZ reported Monday. It’s being auctioned off alongside photos of it being used in the hit 1980 moving starring Nicholson. Bidding for the item opens up April 20, according to the outlet.

One lucky fan of the Stanley Kubrick film, which was based on the Stephen King novel “The Shining,” will soon be able to own the nostalgic piece of movie history, but it’s reportedly going to cost a pretty penny to add the prop to their collection, according to TMZ. The infamous axe that was used by Nicholson in the film is expected to be sold for upwards of $100,000, reported the outlet. (RELATED: Melania To Auction Off Signed White Hat She Wore During French President’s Visit To White House)

Fans of “The Shining” can recall Nicholson using the axe, an integral prop in the legendary film, while his character, Jack Torrance, broke down a bathroom door in an attack on his wife as he uttered the now-famous line “Here’s Johnny!” according to TMZ.

The prevalent prop also appeared in other scenes throughout the movie, including the one in which Nicholson’s character holds it as he struggles through deep snow to locate the son. The character also wielded it to kill Dick Hallorann in the hotel, reported TMZ.

Gotta Have Rock And Roll has a slew of pop culture items up for auction, but Nicholson’s infamous axe will likely steal the spotlight for the next several days.