‘Major Mistakes Made’: Liberal Mayor Admits Progressive Policies Contribute To Making Things Unsafe

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams said “major mistakes” have been made throughout the years, leading people to fear growing crime.

“Major mistakes made throughout the years that destroyed the trust that the police commissioner is talking about — we have to rebuild that trust,” Adams said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “But we can’t rebuild that trust by allowing those who are dangerous and that have — they have a repeated history of violence to continue to be on our streets.”

“We have to be honest about some of the things we’re doing generationally that has created the crime problem that we are facing right now,” Adams added, also noting several criminals haven’t served their sentences because of court backlogs stemming from the pandemic. (RELATED: ‘We Can’t Be Hypocrites’: Mayor Eric Adams Calls Out BLM’s Silence On Rising Shootings, Deaths)

“We have to rebuild that trust. But we can’t rebuild that trust by allowing those who are dangerous and that have a repeated history of violence to continue to be on our streets,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams tells @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/ahuu0Up1K4 pic.twitter.com/ppgyvXnlEN — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 17, 2022

New York Police Department (NYPD) Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell then added that “we cannot lose sight of the victims of crime. We believe the system has to be fair and balanced, but when we lose sight of the victims of crime, we are not doing what public safety is intended to do.”

Adams was referring to earlier comments made by former NYPD commissioner William Bratton, who said progressive policies have caused more fear and crime.

“The scales right now are tipped very heavily in favor of the reforms of the progressive left,” Bratton said Thursday while on the “Bloomberg Businessweek” podcast. “Well intended, some needed, but a bit too far, and what we have as a result is this growing fear of crime, this growing actual amount of crime as evidenced in almost every American city.”

New York City has experienced a 58.7% rise in overall crime in February compared to the same period in 2021, NYPD statistics show. The city also reported a 40% surge in homicides over the previous two years and the highest number of shootings in a decade, according to “Face the Nation.”