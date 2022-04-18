Twitter Locks Pro-Life Account For Posting Photo Of Alleged Full-Term Aborted Baby

Twitter locked the pro-life news outlet LifeNews’ account on Monday after posting a photograph of an alleged full-term aborted baby, the outlet reported.

The photograph reportedly showed one of the five aborted fetuses allegedly discovered by Washington, D.C., police on March 30. The findings could potentially be used as evidence that the Washington Surgi-Clinic violated the federal Partial Birth Abortion and the Born-Alive Infants Protection Acts, given that the unborn children were all reportedly in the later stages of gestation.

Twitter claimed LifeNews violated their policy on posting “gratuitous gore,” which states that users “can’t share images or videos that depict sexual conduct or gratuitous gore on Twitter,” LifeNews said via Twitter. The outlet said they followed the platform’s rules requiring that posts consisting of “violent, hateful or adult content” must be marked as sensitive.

“BREAKING: Twitter locked our account and threatened to permanently ban it for posting a picture of one of the five full-term babies aborted in our nation’s capital, even though we followed Twitter rules by marking it sensitive,” the account said. “This is the leftist censorship that has to stop.”

Steven Ertelt, a LifeNews editor, told the Daily Caller that Twitter is biased toward pro-life and conservative accounts, finding that other accounts posted the same image without any consequence. (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Pro-Life Group From Running Ads Then Reverses Decision After Media Inquiry)

“The problem with Twitter is its enforcement policies are automated and inconsistent and they are biased against pro-life conservative accounts,” Ertelt said. “Twitter is selective in its enforcement—taking action against some accounts but not others for posting the exact same content. We just found multiple tweets of the same image of the aborted baby that we posted. Yet those accounts have not faced threats of permanent ban and been forced to delete their tweet. Meanwhile, Twitter takes no action against other accounts that routinely post hardcore pornography and no action against liberal media accounts that post graphic images about the war in Ukraine or George Floyd’s death.”

“Twitter is also biased against pro-life conservatives,” he continued. “Thousands upon thousands of pro-life and conservative accounts have been banned or suspended while liberals and pro-abortion accounts face no such censorship or threats to ban their accounts. Liberal accounts harass and spam us every day, but when we report their harassment and threats of violence to Twitter it takes no action against them most of the time.”

Twitter Communications did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Congress and pro-life organizations are calling for the D.C. medical examiner to conduct autopsies on the alleged five aborted children. The five babies were a handful of the 110 remains that were allegedly going to be sent to a waste facility from the Washington Surgi-Clinic, the Daily Wire reported.

Pro-life activist group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) allegedly discovered and obtained a box of the remains, the outlet reported. The remains were found in the home of pro-life activist Lauren Handy, who is one of nine being indicted by the Justice Department of blocking access to an abortion clinic in October of 2020, the New York Times reported.

PAAU said on Friday that one of the individuals who had been charged attempted to turn the fetal remains over to the police, according to NYT.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they do not believe a crime had been committed at the facility, according to the Daily Wire.