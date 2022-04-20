A$AP Rocky Reportedly Arrested At LAX Airport After Vacationing With Pregnant Girlfriend Rihanna

A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles International airport related to an incident that occurred in November 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a tweet.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been vacationing in Barbardos with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, and was detained when their private plane returned to LAX, TMZ reported. Mayers’ attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed the arrest, according to NBC News.

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

Mayers was arrested for alleged “Assault with a deadly weapon (firearm),” the LAPD said in the statement posted to Twitter. His arrest came as part of an investigation into a Nov. 6, 2021, shooting in Hollywood that left one person injured after an “argument” between “two acquaintances” escalated, the police said.

BREAKING: ASAP Rocky arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after returning

from Barbados He allegedly shot at the victim last November “three to four times”https://t.co/x4Lwwfu3qN — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 20, 2022

Officers reportedly executed a search warrant at Mayers’ Los Angeles residence and used a battering ram to gain access to his property, according to TMZ.

The victim in the November 2021 shooting previously claimed he was approached by Mayers and two other individuals near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave, at which time Mayers allegedly shot at him up to four times, according to NBC News. The victim reported an injury to his left hand, which he thought was the result of a bullet grazing him, the outlet reported.

Mayers and Rihanna are expecting a baby very soon and had been enjoying time together in her native Barbados prior to the arrest in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. Rihanna is reportedly in her third trimester. (RELATED: Pregnant Superstar Rihanna Stirs Engagement Rumors)

This is not Mayers’ first run-in with the law. In July 2019, Mayers was arrested in Sweden after allegedly assaulting a man, according to Dazed.