Democrats Scream In Protest As Florida Lawmakers Vote To Pull Disney’s Special Status

Democrats burst into screams Thursday in Florida as lawmakers voted on legislation that would eliminate Disney’s special tax districts.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls led the session, during which Democrats were heard whining loudly over several pieces of legislation.

“Members, we are now going to proceed to the next two bills,” Sprowls said. “These two bills have got a lot of questions and a lot of attention over the last couple of days. Every member in this chamber should have the opportunity to debate them, to talk about them and to speak their peace.”

“It is my hope that we will be able to proceed civilly and with decorum and with respect for one another,” Sprowls began before introducing the vote on legislation that would eliminate Disney’s special district and privileges. “Read the next bill.” (RELATED: Dem Gov Goes After DeSantis For ‘Authoritarian Socialist Attacks’ On Disney, Twitter)

Senate Bill 4C would eliminate special tax districts created prior to 1969 including Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Senate lawmakers passed the legislation Wednesday in a special session, eliminating the district, including Disney’s which had previously allowed the company to function as its own municipal government and control functions such as taxation, land use, environmental protection and emergency medical services.

Rep. Randy Fine was then recognized to explain the bill.

“It seems that Mickey and Minnie have joined us in the chamber today but that said its the bill we discussed yesterday,” Fine said.

“Members we will either go into structured debate or we will call the previous question,” Sprowl responded. Members then began to vote on the bill.

Democrats could be heard loudly screaming, with one very audible “no” heard.

“The cleric will unlock the machine and members will proceed to vote on Senate Bill 4C. Have all members voted? Have all members voted? Cleric will lock the machine. Now it’s a vote,” Sprowl said.

The bill received 70 “yeas” and 38 “nays.”

“The bill passes,” Sprowls said as he was met with massive round of applause and cheering.

Disney has been outspoken in their opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Tensions were heightened when leaked videos purportedly showed Disney employees and corporate leaders discussing plans to inject gay and transgender content into children’s programs.