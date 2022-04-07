‘Protect Our Families’: Disney To Run Ad About Trans Children For LGBT Activist Group

Disney will run a public service announcement about transgender children on its networks from the LGBT activist group GLAAD.

The ad features Amber Briggle, a Texas mom, explaining that her transgender child wants the same equality as everyone else, but that certain politicians are trying to tear her family apart because her child is transgender. Comcast, NBCUniversal, Paramount, WarnerMedia and The Walt Disney Company will run the ad on their networks, GLAAD announced Wednesday.

WATCH:

“There are some politicians who are trying to tear my family apart simply because my child is transgender,” Briggle says in the ad. “Trans kids don’t have a political agenda. They are just kids. They just want to be left alone.”

The ad opens with Briggle sitting in her kitchen, followed by scenes of her child jumping on a trampoline, playing a ukulele, lighting sparklers and playing with a cat. The camera moves slowly over family photos displayed on a mantle.

“My family’s just like yours,” Briggle concludes. “We love our kids unconditionally and we will never stop fighting for them. Stand with us. Protect our families.”

The ad closes by directing viewers to equality-now.org, which promotes resources on transgenderism. (RELATED: Disney To Create More Gay Content For Children)

Videos shared by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo on March 29 purportedly showed internal Disney meetings in which employees and corporate leaders discussed their coordinated efforts to include more gay and transgender content in shows, and to promote what one employee called a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The leaked videos inspired a Wednesday protest outside the company’s California headquarters against Disney’s stance on gender and sexual ideology.

Disney and GLAAD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

