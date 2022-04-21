DeSantis’ Office Releases Examples Of Rejected CRT-Inspired Math Textbooks

Florida’s Department of Education released examples of critical race theory in mathematics textbooks, including one book that claimed conservatives are more racially prejudiced than liberals, according to a press release.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced Monday that the state’s education department rejected 41% of the math textbooks for reportedly including “indoctrinating concepts” and Common Core standards, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Florida’s education department released examples of CRT material Thursday after they received multiple requests from the public to view the alleged controversial books, according to a press release.

“These examples do not represent an exhaustive list of input received by the Department,” the presser reads.

One textbook showed students a bar graph that measures racial prejudice by political identification. The graph shows that conservatives are reportedly more racist than liberals, citing data from the debunked Race Implicit Association Test.

A separate page highlighted the concept of “social-emotional learning,” which is steeped in the tenets of critical race theory.

Florida's Dept. of Education released examples of the CRT-inspired material in math textbooks and here ya have it Kids are being told that conservatives and more racially prejudice than liberals based on data from a debunked test

DeSantis’s spokeswoman Christina Pushaw initially claimed “copyright” issues prevented the office from immediately sharing specific examples.

The state education department and governor’s office have not provided information on which textbooks included CRT-related material versus those that were axed for Common Core standards. DeSantis’ spokeswoman claims that the governor’s office is not privy to specifics on which books were rejected.

Mainstream news outlets and left-wing activists capitalized on the slow release of CRT examples to criticize Americans who take issue with racial and gender ideology being pushed in public schools.

Politico reported DeSantis’ math textbook rejection is part of his push to prohibit educators from teaching lessons on gender ideology to students under eight years old. CNN cited “educators” that claimed CRT is “generally not included in grade school teaching.”

CRT-inspired materials in textbooks are popping up around the country, according to multiple reports. Paradise Valley Unified School District in Arizona also considered adding a math textbook that claimed conservatives are more racist than liberals. (RELATED: Paradise Valley Unified School District Considers Adding Math Textbook That Claims Conservatives Are More Racist Than Liberals)

Other examples include a public school district in Missouri asking questions on math homework about the sexual abuse of a minor, according to DeSantis’ spokeswoman. Another question asked about a mother who worked as a “pimp, prostitute,” and “Night Club Dancer.” Other listed answers include “bookie” and “drug dealer.”

This is math homework from a public school district in Missouri. How does this help kids learn algebra, exactly? No wonder China is winning…

Critical race theory-inspired materials are popping up in state-wide curriculum standards as well. Seattle Public Schools designed its K-12 mathematics curriculum around ethnic studies, according to the district’s website. Oregon’s Department of Education insisted that asking students to show their work was a form of “white supremacy.”

Politicians such as DeSantis and Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin capitalized on concerned parents who feel unheard by left-leaning school boards. According to an NBC analysis, 165 local and national groups have formed to combat CRT instructions in schools.

States such as Florida, Virginia, Iowa and more passed legislation aimed at stopping public K-12 schools from becoming state-sponsored indoctrination centers.