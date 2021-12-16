Paradise Valley Unified School District Considers Adding Math Textbook That Claims Conservatives Are More Racist Than Liberals

Paradise Valley Unified School District in Arizona is considering adding an algebra textbook that discusses social justice issues as part of the district’s high school math curriculum review.

One of the math textbooks reportedly being considered for high school algebra teaches students about “racial bias,” “ethnic diversity in the United States” and “the widening imbalance between numbers of women and men on college campuses,” according to resources obtained by Parents Defending Education.

The textbook, titled “Precalculus 6th Edition,” by Robert F. Blitzer features a graph labeled “Measuring Racial Prejudice, by Political Identification,” which claims that conservatives are allegedly more racist than liberals.

Math curricula proposal for Paradise Valley District in Az. I am sharing because this is insane! A bar graph stating that conservatives are the most racists. Algebra can teach our kids about racial bias and ethnic diversity in the United States. @DeAngelisCorey @realchrisrufo pic.twitter.com/yiLeEjdDdY — Heather Rooks (@ThePeoriaMom) December 15, 2021

Paradise Valley Schools is currently reviewing “Grades 9-12 math curriculum resources for high school math classes,” according to the district’s website. Dec. 17 is the final day for curriculum review.

The district is also considering books by Pearson, an educational publishing company. The company claims that education is a means for achieving “social justice,” according to the Pearson website.

“Education is the most powerful force for equity and change in our world. As the leading global education provider for learners and schools, we have a unique responsibility to be proactive in fighting systemic racism and bias. To promote diversity and inclusion. To bring social justice to the classroom. To be anti-racist,” the company’s website reads.

Pearson offers other left-wing social issue resources such as a story about a 9-year-old transgender child and a video that promotes Colin Kaepernick. (RELATED: Arizona School Board, Police Coordinated To Spy On, Arrest Concerned Parnets)

Erika Sanzi, the director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, told the Daily Caller that she believes math should be taught “free of politics.”

“It is not the role of a math curriculum — or a school system for that matter — to define political parties for students,” Sanzi said. “Teach [students] how to do math free of politics and send them off with the skills to draw their own conclusions.”

Matt Salmon, a former Congressman for Arizona and current gubernatorial candidate, told the Daily Caller that he believes the graph is a form of “bigotry” and labels conservative families and kids as racist.

Salmon argued that math textbooks with an emphasis on social justice would “not be rubber-stamped” if more “level-headed people” decided to run for school board positions.

Paradise Valley Schools told the Daily Caller that the district’s curriculum review committee is “reviewing a variety of materials from vendors is currently in the process of seeking community input.”

“These materials are not yet approved. Not all materials will be recommended for use in our schools,” a spokesperson for the district said. “Part of the committee review process is designed to identify materials that do not align with the Arizona Department of Education state standards or PVSchools values.”