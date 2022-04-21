Man Charged With Murder Of Cyclist In Alleged Hit-And-Run During Fundraiser Ride

A motorist was charged Wednesday with the murder of a cyclist in an alleged hit-and-run that occurred in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident took place Saturday around 4 p.m. when the suspect, who was identified as 37-year-old Jairo Martínez, allegedly struck 77-year-old Andrew Jelmert, the Los Angeles Times reported. Jelmert was participating in a fundraiser ride at the time, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. (RELATED: Witness Says He Was ‘Watching Bodies’ Land All Over The Place After A Truck Rammed Group Of Cyclists)

Driver charged with murder in Griffith Park hit-and-run which killed cyclist – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/F7sfx7WKoV — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) April 20, 2022

Jelmert was riding along Crystal Spring Drive, where Martinez, who was reportedly driving a gray BMW, allegedly hit him while attempting to pass another vehicle, according to the LA Times.

As the crash occurred, Jelmert fell onto the road, sustaining blunt force trauma, ABC 7 reported. He was later pronounced dead.

Martinez allegedly attempted to the flee the scene, but park rangers eventually found him and took him into custody, according to the Los Angeles Times. He reportedly appeared to possibly be under the influence of alcohol.

Martinez has been charged with one felony count each for murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in the death of another person, along with a misdemeanor count for driving while the privilege was suspended or revoked for a DUI conviction in a prior offense, according to the district attorney’s office.

“This is a senseless tragedy, and our hearts go out to everyone who is affected,” Joe Hollendoner, the incoming CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, said regarding the incident, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. “We revere each and every participant on AIDS/LifeCycle, who dedicate their time, energy, passion, and power to lift up a cause close to their hearts. We mourn with our community.”