‘You Wanna Die, Bro?’: Video Shows Frustrated Drivers Dragging Off Activists Blocking Vancouver Bridge

Frustrated commuters exited their vehicles and began dragging off “Save Old Growth” protesters blocking a bridge Thursday in Vancouver, Canada.

Six members of the protest organization “Save Old Growth” blocked the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, according to Global News. Commuters blocked by the protesters on the bridge exited their vehicles and began forcefully dragging them off of the road, with one commuter asking, “You wanna die, bro?”

WATCH:

Breaking – The Trans-Canada Highway has been blocked by Save Old Growth. People were violently attacked by angry commuters and stayed calm and nonviolent during the process. pic.twitter.com/WpY8eUrVXw — Save Old Growth (@saveoldgrowth) April 21, 2022

Police arrested a 24-year-old woman who was later “taken to jail,” according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). Police also stated that the protesters caused a “minor car collision” while obstructing rush hour traffic.

“Save Old Growth” describes itself on its website as a campaign to “save old growth forests and our future” in the face of a “climate crisis.” The campaign highlights the government of British Columbia’s continued allowance of logging “1000 year old trees.” (RELATED: Anti-Pipeline Protestors Block Major Bridges In Canada)

“Demonstrators who block vital pieces of infrastructure, like bridges and major intersections, put themselves in danger and create a safety risk for the rest of the public,” Constable Tania Visintin said in the VPD release. “We know these incidents frustrate the public, and we thank everyone for their patience while VPD responded to this protest.”