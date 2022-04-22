World’s Largest Library Association Picks Self-Proclaimed Marxist As President

The world’s largest library association has selected a self-proclaimed “Marxist lesbian” to serve as its president.

Emily Drabinski was selected as the 2023-2024 president of the American Library Association (ALA) on April 13, according to a press release. She currently serves as the interim chief librarian at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.

“I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary,” she tweeted. “I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity! And my mom is SO PROUD I love you mom.”

As part of her “Vision for ALA,” Drabinski said the “consequences of decades of unchecked climate change, class war, white supremacy, and imperialism have led us here,” but argued for change through “collective power” and the use of “public goods like the library,” according to her personal website.

“Thank you for your confidence and support of my vision for ALA and your role in that vision,” she said, according to the press release. “We have a lot of work ahead to build collective power for the public good. I can’t wait to get started with all of you.” (RELATED: School Board Denies Admissions Process Was An Attempt At ‘Racial Balancing’)

Parents across the country have protested school library books that they believe to be inappropriate and pornographic, while many critics, teachers and school administrators have pushed back on the protests as an attempt at “book burning.”

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, was one of Drabinski’s endorsers, according to her website.

“In the face of increasing challenges to school library books and teachers’ curricula, we need a strong American Library Association defending free inquiry in our shared pursuit of the public good,” Weingarten said. “Emily Drabinski knows how to organize and mobilize on behalf of library workers and our communities.”

Drabinski and the American Library Association did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

