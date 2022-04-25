Joe Manchin’s Approval Rating Jumped The Most Of Any Senator In The Past Year

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating has increased 17 points among constituents over the past year, the largest jump of any sitting senator.

Manchin’s approval rating currently sits at 57%, a Morning Consult poll conducted from Jan. 31-March 31 reveals. Republicans in particular were key to Manchin’s increase, with 69% approving of his performance. Fifty percent of independents and 44% of Democrats approve of Manchin’s performance, the poll found, a ten-point drop in Democrat support.

A poll conducted over the first quarter of 2021 found Manchin’s approval rating among constituents at 40%.

NEW: Over the past year, @Sen_JoeManchin has seen the largest job approval rating improvement of any senator. It places him among America’s 10 most popular senators for the first time since Biden took office. https://t.co/PXyvmdLlL2 pic.twitter.com/MPq40huOUt — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 25, 2022

Manchin’s 22% net approval rating makes him the eighth-most popular sitting senator, and the second-most popular Democrat, behind Patrick Leahy of Vermont. Republican John Thune of South Dakota is the most popular sitting senator, the poll found, with 62% support and a 34% net approval rating.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is the least popular sitting senator, with only 33% support and a -27% net approval rating.

After voting to support the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $1.1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Manchin dealt the Biden administration a pair of major setbacks. He broke off negotiations on the Build Back Better social spending package after repeatedly clashing with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and left-wing members of the House of Representatives. (RELATED: Cori Bush’s New Strategy To Win Over Joe Manchin Appears To Be Accusing Him Of Racism)

In addition, Manchin has repeatedly made clear his opposition to eliminating the filibuster to pass an elections nationalization package, despite pressure from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other top Democrats.

Manchin won reelection by three points in 2018, and represents the most Republican-leaning state of any Democrat in the upper chamber. President Donald Trump won West Virginia by 42 points in 2016 and 39 points in 2020.