Argument Leads To Fatal Shooting Inside NY Subway Station, Police Say

An argument between two men inside a New York subway station Monday resulted in a fatal shooting, police said.

The argument took place on the mezzanine level of the Jamaica subway station located at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Street, police said, according to NBC New York. The men, neither of whom were identified by the outlet, reportedly knew each other and got into an argument. The suspect then pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the victim in the chest, the outlet reported.

Police responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to NBC New York. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, police indicated.

ABC 7 NY identified the victim as 24-year-old Brooklyn resident Marcus Bethea. The shooting, which killed Bethea, occurred during rush hour, the outlet reported. Bethea was reportedly standing near the ticket booth when he was approached by the suspect and the argument began, according to police. (RELATED: Bystander Says He Caught Alleged Subway Shooter On Security Camera, Leading To Arrest)

Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox reacted to the shooting during a press conference.

WATCH as @NYPDTransit and NYPD executives provide an update into the shooting at the Parson Blvd and Archer Avenue subway station. https://t.co/AJDuQ0NULL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 25, 2022

“We’re trying to determine what initiated this dispute between these two males that led to the fight that led to the shooting,” he said.

Joining Wilcox was Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan, who indicated that an investigation into the incident was underway. In addition, both Wilcox and O’Sullivan said the suspect fired multiple rounds during the shooting.

Police recovered the firearm at the scene of the shooting, according to the Gothamist. The suspect, who allegedly fled the scene of the shooting, had not yet been taken into custody.

Besides the gun, police also recovered five shell casings at the scene of the incident, NBC New York reported.