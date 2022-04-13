Bystander Says He Caught Alleged Subway Shooter On Security Camera, Leading To Arrest

A Manhattan bystander said he caught the alleged Brooklyn shooter Frank James on Wednesday, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Zak Dahhan, an employee at MACA Security Integrations, told Fox News he spotted James while installing security cameras in a store located in the East Village of Manhattan.

“I was working inside that store, I do security cameras. And I was watching the street to see how the camera looked and was doing that adjustment. And I see this guy, he stood there … I was working inside that story and I catch him,” Dahhan said. “That’s a good something from God that we [caught] him.”

💪 Zak Dahhan alerted NYPD officers after spotting Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James on the street. pic.twitter.com/MqVREU99h7 — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) April 13, 2022

Zack Tahhan, 21, describes catching the Brooklyn subway shooter in east village pic.twitter.com/dXWnkEMk5k — Natalie Wong (@natalexisw) April 13, 2022

The 21-year-old Syrian immigrant said James was walking along the sidewalk carrying bags and warned the people around the suspect to use caution. He then approached nearby officers who arrested James moments later. (RELATED: YouTube Page Reportedly Shows Hours Subway Shooting Suspect’s Hyper-Racial Black Nationalist Rants)

“I said ‘listen, guys, please stop. Please stop, don’t come to this guy,” he continued. “Like, maybe he’s going to do something. I see the police, I told the police, I told him ‘this guy did the Brooklyn shooting’…I’m feeling very happy because now we catch this guy and we still want to catch these people. We want to catch these people in America, we don’t want any problem here in America because here, life is good.”

Footage showed Dahhan departing an applauding crowd in the back of an NYPD vehicle.

Zack is whisked away in a police car, waving goodbye to his applauding admirers pic.twitter.com/Ie8lNzrj0m — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) April 13, 2022

It is unclear if Dahhan will receive a $50,000 reward offered by authorities to find James, Bloomberg reported.

Law enforcement apprehended 62-year-old James at the corner of St. Marks Place and First Avenue, New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. He was named a suspect by the NYPD in the Tuesday shooting at a Brooklyn subway station that injured 29 people.

Police found three extended magazines, four smoke grenades, a hatchet and keys to a U-Haul he allegedly rented prior to the shooting, authorities said, according to Fox 29.

Out of the nine victims remaining hospitalized, five residing at the NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn were in “stable condition” Wednesday, according to Gothamist. Two are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds and the rest for smoke inhalation.