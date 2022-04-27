‘That’s Her Scam’: Gutfeld Says MSNBC Is ‘Terrified’ Of Firing Joy Reid Because She Will Cry Racism

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said during a Wednesday episode of “The Five” that MSNBC executives are too cowardly to fire host Joy Reid over their fear that she will cry racism.

The hosts played Tuesday footage of Reid alleging that Elon Musk wants a return to the “old South Africa in the ’80s” due to his vow to ensure free speech and reduce censorship across Twitter’s platform. Gutfeld said Musk’s buyout of the social media company shows that the “First Amendment won,” and then reacted to Reid’s remarks on the Tesla CEO.

“Joy Reid has built a fool-proof career insurance plan. MSNBC is so terrified that they can’t fire her because she’s just going to call them racist, too,” Gutfeld said. “She calls everybody racist and that’s her game and that’s her scam. And the MSNBC management are cowards for letting her do this, but that’s what they chose to do.”

Reid has consistently claimed that Musk is attempting to “release” supporters of former President Donald Trump and “Nazis” to “attack people” on the platform. (RELATED: ‘Saying A Black Man Cannot Think For Himself’: Sen. Scott Tears Into Joy Reid For Criticizing GOP Over Judge Jackson)

“But they don’t just want to come in, they want to come in and be able to punch people in the face and walk around and laugh about it and then not have anyone be able to stop them,” Reid told Morgan State University professor Jason Johnson on Tuesday. “The enjoyment they get out of being in this ‘town square’ is being able to harass people, being able to attack people.”

Gutfeld then pointed to Musk’s criticism of Twitter for locking the New York Post’s (NYP) account for seven days over their report on Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020. He then mentioned top Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde reportedly crying at a virtual meeting Monday over the Tesla CEO’s takeover of the company.

“I think Musk pointing out the New York Post story is his message to the company censor [Gadde] … that your days of getting rich off woke censorship and ideological targeting is over. This is a woman that made tens of millions of dollars in her role, and then she’s crying. She’s crying because she’s just about to be fired.”

Musk called the platform locking the NYP’s account “incredibly inappropriate” in response to podcast host Saagar Enjeti’s tweet mocking Gadde’s reported reaction after censoring both the NYP and going after podcast host Joe Rogan.

“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate,” Musk replied.