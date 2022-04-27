Pilot’s Cigarette Caused Plane Crash That Killed 66 People, Report Finds

A recent investigation report discovered that the fatal plane crash of an EgyptAir flight was allegedly caused by the pilot’s lit cigarette in the cockpit.

The 134-report by the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) of France concluded that the crash was likely due to a burning cigarette that caused a fire on flight MS804 as oxygen escaped from the co-pilot’s mask, according to Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera.

The devastating crash occurred in May 2016 and killed 66 people, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: DHL Cargo Jet Splits In Half During Emergency Landing)

Investigators submitted the document to the Paris Court of Appeals last month about the cause of the plane crash , Business Insider reported.

Cigarette in cockpit caused EgyptAir passenger jet to crash, killing all on board, investigation finds https://t.co/TWCxnuaENJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 27, 2022

The plane left from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and was headed to Cairo International Airport before it crashed into the Mediterranean between the Greek island of Crete and northern Egypt, according to the New York Post.

The BEA reportedly first believed that the crash was caused by a mechanical issue, according to Daily Mail. A 2018 report from the BEA concluded that the cause of the accident was a fire, yet did not know of its origins.

Twelve French citizens were on board the flight, leading Paris’ Court of Appeal to explore the case on the grounds of manslaughter, according to the New York Post.