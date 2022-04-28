16-Year-Old Jimmy John’s Employee Stabbed By Woman Who Allegedly Complained About Order

A 16-year-old Jimmy John’s employee was reportedly stabbed by a customer Monday in High Point, North Carolina.

Police officers responded to a call at approximately 5:50 p.m. concerning an assault by an irritated customer, according to High Point Police Department Media Release. Upon arrival, police were informed that the 16-year-old female had been stabbed, the release stated.

Other employees of the sandwich shop identified the suspect as 45-year-old Demetris Holeman, according to a FOX 8 report. Staff recognized her as a regular customer who had been denied service several times in the past, the outlet reported.

Angry customer stabs 16-year-old girl working at High Point Jimmy Johns, police say https://t.co/W7kiRtjgRd pic.twitter.com/PFl6j1xkvx — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) April 26, 2022

Employees claimed that Holeman threw several things at the girl before stabbing her with an “edged weapon,” ABC 13 reported. (RELATED: 15-Year-Old Girl Brutally Stabbed To Death At High School, Believed To Be Random Attack)

After the incident, the girl was rushed to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she was treated for severe injuries but was said to be in stable condition, a police spokeswoman said, according to Greensboro News & Record. Holeman was later arrested in her home and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and also injury to real property for the damages to the store, according to the outlet.

“The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing,” the department said in their release. “We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life.”