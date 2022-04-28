Ingraham Rips ‘Sell Out’ Republicans For Bending The Knee On China

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham criticized a group of Republican senators Wednesday night who are reportedly supportive of a bid to ease tariffs against China.

Ingraham was citing a POLITICO report that alleges, “Republicans, despite tough talk on China, are lining up behind the Senate package crafted by Finance Committee leaders Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) that would award tariff exemptions to more than 2,200 imports that got them under Trump, along with the directive to reopen the exemption process.”

Ingraham said along with Crapo, “18 other GOP senators, from Lindsey Graham to John Cornyn to Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney signed onto a Senate bill called the United States Innovation and Competition Act” the past summer. Ingraham said the U.S. should be working to be less reliant on China and should focus on domestic manufacturing.

“Lifting tariffs on $300 billion worth of imports every year will provide even more incentive for U.S. manufacturers to send their production lines to the communist superstate,” Ingraham said. “They’ll both have cheaper labor costs and they won’t have to pay import duties.”

WATCH:

“Getting rid of these tariffs, if they do, it will be a very – it will be a betrayal of American workers and a very serious step backward for the American people.” (RELATED: Americans Support Trump’s China Tariffs. So Why Are GOP Senators Trying To Tear Them Down?)

“The regime that lied about Covid, tortures religious minorities, starves its own people, and uses slave labor is now gonna be rewarded by the United States, the very country it is working to undermine and eclipse every minute of every day,” she continued. “I hope these Republican senators willing to sell out the American people to China will see the folly of their ways. But I’m not gonna hold my breath.”

A recent Morning Consult poll found 73% of American voters support the use of tariffs against China, including 71% of Democrats, 70% of Independents and 76% of Republicans.

Meanwhile, a 2021 Pew Research Group poll found approximately 9-in-10 Americans consider China an enemy of the U.S.