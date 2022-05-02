‘You Fight Back’: DeSantis Takes On Disney, Woke Corporations

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to fight back against woke corporations and called out Disney’s hypocrisy in a recent interview with Lisa Boothe.

DeSantis is on a roll with his wins against woke culture and ideology, but his fight is not over, according to an interview with Lisa Boothe released Monday. The governor recently signed Florida’s “Parental Rights” bill, which caused harsh criticism from Disney.

“When Disney criticizes Florida, they don’t say a word about the Communist Party in China, they don’t say a word about the Uyghurs, they don’t say a word about a lot of the places they do business in, who actually execute homosexuals,” DeSantis told Boothe. (RELATED: DeSantis Says France Would Probably Just Give Up If Russia Invaded Them)

After Disney came out publicly against the Parental Rights bill, DeSantis ended Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, eliminating the special administrative privileges the company had enjoyed since 1967. The company has reportedly decided to stay out of politics following the serious blowback from the governor.

However, DeSantis is concerned that Disney isn’t the only corporation that will push woke ideologies, according to his interview with Boothe.

“But I do think this is gonna increasingly be an issue. And so what do we do as conservatives? Do we allow massive corporate power to get behind a very pernicious ideology and impose that on society? And what, we just say free market and don’t do anything while everything is getting steam rolled? I don’t think you can do that. So I think you get in the arena and you fight back, and that’s what we’re doing.”

It’s unclear which corporations DeSantis was explicitly referring to, but on Sunday he came out publicly against the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board and promised to fight against the board.