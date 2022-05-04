Becerra Says Children Should Decide Themselves If They Want A Sex Change

President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, told a Senate committee Wednesday that children should decide for themselves if they want a sex change operation.

Becerra was pressed by Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun on the Biden administration’s endorsement of “gender-affirming” care for gender-questioning minors, which includes the prescription of puberty blockers, hormone therapy and sex changes surgeries. Braun asked Becerra in what case would it be appropriate to perform irreversible sex change surgery on kids.

“Those decisions are made by that individual, in consultation with a physician, and caregivers, and no decision would be made without having consulted appropriately,” Becerra answered. (RELATED: Top Biden Health Official: All Pediatricians Agree With Castrating Gender-Confused Children)

Braun said the government should not be “pushing” that children can have an irreversible sex change operation. He was referencing a recently-released Department of Health and Human Services document, which urges health professionals, parents and other stakeholders to provide “gender-affirming” care, including “not reversible” surgeries.

Puberty blockers are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gender transition purposes. Braun asked Becerra if off-label prescriptions not approved by the FDA are potentially dangerous for kids. Becerra said the FDA would “raise alarms” if a particular medicine or treatment were being misused, and that the FDA was looking into puberty blockers.

Becerra went on to say that the government should help people get the “life-affirming care that they need,” and referenced the high suicide rate of transgender youth. Braun asked if the document promoting sex changes should be taken off the site until more research is conducted, but Becerra said the department is helping improve the lives of many Americans by promoting sex changes for kids.