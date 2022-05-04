Massive Fire Consumes Oil Depot In Ukraine After Alleged Strike In Viral Video

A massive oil depot in Ukraine has been engulfed by flames.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, an oil depot in Makiivka, Ukraine was consumed by flames after an alleged strike by Ukrainian forces. Makiivka is near Donetsk, which is a region in Ukraine occupied by Russian forces. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the insane aftermath of the alleged strike below.

Another video of the fire at the oil depot in Makiivka this morning reportedly from a Ukrainian strike. 4/https://t.co/6jjYPVXV3Y pic.twitter.com/JKJnLqRWwb — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 4, 2022

I know I’ve said it a lot, but I’ll say it again for everyone out there. The war on the ground in Ukraine against Putin’s forces is nuts.

Again, Makiivka is a region of the country that the Russians are trying to control going forward, and that allegedly caused Ukraine to launch a strike on its own oil depot.

Sit back as an American and imagine every being put in a situation like this. It’s almost impossible to do.

It’s clear the Ukrainians will do just about anything to secure the country and repel the Russian invaders sent by Putin. When you’re invaded, you don’t really have any other choice.

