Awesome Viral Video Shows Massive Drone Strike On Russian Forces In Ukraine

Ukraine continues to fight back against Russia.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian drone strike lit up Russian positions on Snake Island and this one is definitely worth checking out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn awesome.

Another Ukrainian TB2 UCAV video reportedly showing strikes on Russian positions on Snake Island. https://t.co/0yPcB4PT4Y pic.twitter.com/0dVDZ2WM70 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 3, 2022

As I’ve said before, I could watch these videos all day without ever getting bored. When your country gets invaded, you have to go full “Red Dawn” on the enemy.

You simply don’t have any other choice. When your home is threatened, it’s time to get locked, cocked and ready to rock against the invaders.

That’s exactly what the Ukrainians have done, and they’ve had a lot more success than people anticipated.

The question now is how much longer they can hold out against Putin’s forces. In my humble opinion, Kyiv falling no longer seems like a realistic option.

Can the Ukrainians take some ground back in the east? Only time will tell, but they’re fighting like dogs!

Let’s hope they continue to keep it up!