Biden’s Disinformation Czar Has It In For Americans Opposed To CRT

The woman tapped to lead the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) “Disinformation Governance Board” called critics of Critical Race Theory (CRT) “disinformers” during a conference on disinformation.

Disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz said the GOP is made up of “disinformers” who “have seized on” issues like CRT to spread “disinformation” at a speaking event at The City Club of Cleveland in October 2021 titled “Disinformation and Democracy: Civic Discourse in the Digital Age.”

“Critical Race Theory has become one of those hot-button issues that the Republicans and other disinformers, who are engaged in disinformation for profit, frankly … have seized on,” Jankowicz said.

Jankowicz also placed blame on media outlets “that are making money off of this (CRT) too.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced the agency’s plans to form the “Disinformation Governance Board” on April 27, telling lawmakers its goal is to tackle misinformation and disinformation against minority communities and in issues leading up to the 2022 midterm elections. Despite Jankowicz’s criticism of the Republican Party, which represents 43% of Americans, Mayorkas told CNN’s Dana Bash that she is absolutely neutral and “eminently qualified” in the field of disinformation.

“I live in Virginia and in Loudoun County, that’s one of the areas where people have really honed in on this topic,” Jankowicz added at the event. “But it’s no different than any of the other hot-button issues that have allowed disinformation to flourish. It’s weaponizing people’s emotion.”

Loudoun County, Virginia has often been dubbed ground zero for school board activism and parental pushback over the school policies like CRT, gender ideology, school closures and COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ministress of Truth has determined that conservatives reporting on critical race theory are “disinformers who are engaged in disinformation for profit.” We will never be silenced—and certainly not by this show-tune tyrant.pic.twitter.com/jRgXB6Cisv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 5, 2022

Jankowicz also has a history of spreading misinformation, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation. She dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as a “Trump campaign product” and has worked with liberal organizations, such as the National Democratic Institute, a nonprofit that monitors online speech. (RELATED: Charter School CEO Says Teachers Should Push ‘Social Justice’ On Students: REPORT)

Chris Rufo, a Manhattan Institute fellow who has worked to uncover examples of CRT in U.S. schools and corporations, called the “discipline of ‘disinformation’ … completely fake, cynical, and totalitarian,” in response to the Jankowicz video.

“It requires no deep knowledge or expertise; one simply has to repeat the regime’s line and memorize a few neologisms and multisyllabic phrases that provide a veneer of ‘smart’ and ‘sophisticated,'” he tweeted.

The DHS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

