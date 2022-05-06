REPORT: Warrant Issued For Former Seahawks Star Earl Thomas

An Austin Texas judge reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Earl Thomas, a former defensive star for the Seattle Seahawks.

Thomas allegedly violated a court protective order by way of sending threatening messages to his wife, Nina, who he is in midst of divorcing. Messages sent from Thomas to his spouse have been obtained by police, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Thomas reportedly texted the estranged wife, “I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road.” He also reportedly texted her, “Ima let my momma and my cousins poison they ass,” in regard to their children.

The woman fears that the Super Bowl 48 champion suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE. CTE is a damaged brain from the result of repeated hits to the head something found rather commonly amongst NFL players. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Think It’s My Job’: Ryan Tannehill Expresses Zero Interest In Helping His New Backup)

This is not the first time Thomas and his wife have had their laundry blown in public. In May of 2020, Nina reportedly held a loaded gun to the head of Earl Thomas after finding him in bed with another woman and later was arrested for it.

Earlier this year, Thomas made it known that he wants to make a return to the NFL in text messages he had sent to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2022



As law enforcement officers seek to arrest the seven-time pro-bowler, it becomes less likely that he makes a return to the league after this but you never know when it comes to the NFL.