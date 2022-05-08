Roman Reigns Appears To Hint At Possible Retirement

Roman Reigns told fans attending a Saturday WWE event in New Jersey that his time with the company may be nearing an end as he pursues a career outside of wrestling.

While speaking to the crowd, Reigns said, “I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll ever be back here again. But if that’s the case, I just want to say thank you for all these years, all the support, y’all showing up and allowing us to do what we do.”

Roman Reigns teased leaving WWE during a live event in New Jersey last night 🤯 (h/t @RomanEmpireYSR)pic.twitter.com/iR2bQoyulc — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 8, 2022

Since his first appearance on the main roster back in 2012, Reigns has main evented at WrestleMania six times, winning in four of the six bouts he’s wrestled in. (RELATED: Former NFL Linebacker Agrees With Antonio Brown About Kaepernick)

Reigns is currently both the WWE Universal Champion and the WWE Champion, and defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of this past year’s WrestleMania to unify both major company titles. He has held on to that Universal Championship for over 600 days now, which is the longest reign of the title in WWE history.