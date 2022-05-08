‘Christian Extremism’ And ‘Terrorists’: MSNBC Goes Hard Against Pro-Life Movement

President and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, Amy Hagstrom Miller, told MSNBC’s “Cross Connection” host Tiffany Cross that “Christian extremism” is at the core of the anti-abortion movement Saturday.

Cross started the Saturday segment by stating that another panelist, Co-Founder and Executive Director of SHERo MS, Michelle Colon, referred to anti-abortion advocates as “terrorists,” in a clip posted to Twitter. Cross agreed with Colon’s sentiment, arguing that pro-life activists and supporters achieve their goals “through violence.”

Cross then asked Miller, an abortion provider, what the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade means to her. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Discover Fetuses At Home Of Anti-Abortion Activist)

“So, Michelle is right,” Miller stated, “there is violence and it is terrorism, and I think it’s very important for us to recognize that it is Christian extremism that is at the root of this shame and this stigma, that allows laws like this to pass, that allows justices like this to be confirmed and it does not represent the majority of feelings and beliefs of people in this country.

“Everybody knows and loves somebody who’s needed an abortion in their lifetime. This is not how any of us want people who need our compassion and our dignified care to be treated at any point in time,” Miller continued, “There’s no way that half of the country should lose access to safe abortion care because of a law like this. It’s time for people to speak up, and it’s been time for people to speak up.”

MSNBC panel’s Amy Hagstrom Miller: “Christian extremism” drives the “terrorist” pro-life movement pic.twitter.com/x1KNwEEaNN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2022

Miller concluded that her clinic and other clinics that provide abortions are “trying to do as much as we can to stay open as long as possible and welcome as many people for compassionate care as we can.” Only 32% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal under any circumstances, and 48% believe it should be legal only under certain circumstances, according to the latest Gallup poll.