‘We Will Fight Back’: Protesters Descend On Justice Alito’s House

Pro-abortion protestors marched through Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s private neighborhood Monday, ending at the Alito’s home.

“Shut Down DC” activists invited demonstrators to join them at a vigil at Alito’s home to protest the leaked version of his draft opinion that could pave the way to overturning the abortion case, Roe v. Wade. (RELATED: Pelosi Fawns Over Protesters’ ‘Righteous Anger’ After SCOTUS Leak)

Scene from outside Justice Alito’s house pic.twitter.com/lXMfr5B8I6 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 10, 2022

“The evening of Monday, May 9, we will hold a vigil for all these rights that Alito is threatening to take away,” Shut Down DC said in a statement. “Because it’s been impossible to reach him at the Supreme Court (especially now with the enormous fences), we will do it at his home.”

The protestors chanted behind a “reproductive rights for all” banner, “If abortion rights come under attack, we will fight back,” according to footage captured by Samantha Renck from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Your neighbor’s a real asshole,” protestors said according to a video recorded by Daily Caller investigative reporter Jennie Taer. “You have any dog poop? You can bring it with you,” another protestor is recorded saying.

Some of the protestors tried to recruit some of Alito’s neighbors watching as they passed by. “Your neighbor’s a real asshole.” “You have any dog poop? You can bring it with you.” pic.twitter.com/2j4PMYjj2O — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 10, 2022

In response to the activists’ protests at the homes of the justices, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act Monday that will extend police protection to the justices’ families.

A pro-abortion group, “Ruth Sent Us,” announced plans for their May 11 protest against the justices’ leaked draft decision.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics,” the group’s website states.